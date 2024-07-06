Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11. 921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

