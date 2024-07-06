Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$133.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$106.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 2.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

BBD.B opened at C$84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.73. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$94.24.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock worth $6,923,979. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

