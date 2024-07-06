Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. 4,641,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.