Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 797 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.01. 3,498,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.46 and its 200-day moving average is $500.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

