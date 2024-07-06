British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLND. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered British Land to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 432 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.12) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 469 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.11).

LON BLND opened at GBX 415.20 ($5.25) on Wednesday. British Land has a one year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 446.80 ($5.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.91. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,932.77%.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($70,412.78). Insiders have acquired a total of 112 shares of company stock valued at $45,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

