Brokerages Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) PT at $20.28

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.16 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 141,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

