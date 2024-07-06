Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Target Price at $21.92

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSDL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

