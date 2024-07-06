Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT at $23.56

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYCR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

PYCR stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

