Brokerages Set Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target at $60.33

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLNO. Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $799,894.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,534 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $799,894.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,534 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at $366,534,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,616 shares of company stock worth $37,038,709. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.