Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bitfarms Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitfarms in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

BITF opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,681 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

