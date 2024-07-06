C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $88.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.