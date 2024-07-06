Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,511,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cameco by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,714,000 after buying an additional 850,704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,131,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

