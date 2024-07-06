Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WAY. Barclays initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Waystar has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

