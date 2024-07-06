Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,913,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,520,000 after buying an additional 675,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,627,000 after buying an additional 1,872,709 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after buying an additional 2,730,076 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,365,000 after buying an additional 1,313,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.