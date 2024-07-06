Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires 82 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 173,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $165.21. 6,509,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

