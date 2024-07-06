Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $69,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMED traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.76. 505,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

