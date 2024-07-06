Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.75 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $144.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.49. The firm has a market cap of $399.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.