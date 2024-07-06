Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $8.70 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $578.34. 2,808,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.61 and a 200-day moving average of $533.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

