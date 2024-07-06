Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 106,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 85,169 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 355.7% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,811 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 471,914 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 152,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,128 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. 4,909,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

