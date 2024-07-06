Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 700 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Weis Markets by 24.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 26,814 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. 97,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $71.42.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Insider Transactions at Weis Markets

In other Weis Markets news, Director Edward John Lauth III purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $99,094.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.