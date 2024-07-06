Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in AMETEK by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.65. The company had a trading volume of 787,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,307. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.77.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.