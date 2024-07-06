Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 600 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,637,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 137.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $80,695.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,818.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,033 shares of company stock valued at $16,276,940. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

