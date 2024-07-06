Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 80 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $15,578,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE HII traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.07. 309,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

