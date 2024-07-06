Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 900 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after buying an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.22. 2,214,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

