Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,400 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE KGS traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.