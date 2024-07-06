Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 101,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 330,059 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 138,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLNG traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

