Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,804 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,804 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 53.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,519 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.30. 877,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,601. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

