Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 81,400 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHRFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of American Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $7,694,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $7,763,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $88,504,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AHR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 479,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

