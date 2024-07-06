Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 43,739 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,632,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 587,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,982,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 520,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 112,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %

SKWD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 189,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,195. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 in the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

