Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 599,211 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,320,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. 523,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,611. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Evercore ISI began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNM

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.