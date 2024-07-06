Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,600 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,584 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,190 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,939,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 539,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,728,000 after acquiring an additional 99,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $94.59. 2,237,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.