Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 153,750 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 204.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,750 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Crescent Energy worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $6,320,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CRGY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.17. 2,830,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,559. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -239.99%.

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.