Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 47,134 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Maplebear worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Maplebear news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $369,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 576,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,839.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $369,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 576,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,839.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $280,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,863 shares of company stock worth $3,367,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Maplebear Stock Performance

CART traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 3,836,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

