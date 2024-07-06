Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.52. 720,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,952. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $739.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

