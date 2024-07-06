Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

WGO traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 455,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

