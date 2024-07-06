Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 312,400 Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 312,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Humacyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUMA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $627.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.51. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUMA

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.