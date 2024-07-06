Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 420.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,184 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 72,224 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in New York Times by 9.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 602,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,399. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

