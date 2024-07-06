Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 179.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 515,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 194,151 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,278,000 after acquiring an additional 462,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,795,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

