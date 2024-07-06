Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after buying an additional 107,449 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 274,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,992. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.