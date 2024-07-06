Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,608. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,972,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,107,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

