Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNAC. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $430,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.