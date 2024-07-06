Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0205

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $249.23 million and $3.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,733,833,618 coins and its circulating supply is 12,137,634,814 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,732,588,825 with 12,136,448,302 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02034646 USD and is up 10.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $6,808,305.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

