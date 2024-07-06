CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Lowered to $95.00 at UBS Group

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.17.

CBRE stock opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132,748 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

