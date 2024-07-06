CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $920,947.66

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $32.45 million and approximately $920,947.66 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,818.33 or 0.99834404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00068205 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03333731 USD and is up 9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,535,376.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.