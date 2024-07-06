Cheelee Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for about $19.53 or 0.00034313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $377.80 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 19.72111221 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,631,824.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

