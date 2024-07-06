Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634,173 shares. The company has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

