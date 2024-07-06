Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.41. 976,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.82.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

