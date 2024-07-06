Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,522. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

