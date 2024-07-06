Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUBD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.89. 14,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,118. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

