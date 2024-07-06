Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,865,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,917,000 after buying an additional 87,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,475,000 after acquiring an additional 603,937 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 159,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 529,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,482.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 180,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. 7,304,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.